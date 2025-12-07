Lundestrom scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Panthers.

After helping to set up a Miles Wood tally in the second period, Lundestrom completed a nifty back-and-forth passing play with his linemate in the third to score his first goal in a Columbus jersey. The multi-point performance was also Lundestrom's first of the season, and the bottom-six forward has just five points in 27 games so far in 2025-26 while chipping in 20 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating.