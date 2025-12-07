Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Pots first Columbus goal in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lundestrom scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Panthers.
After helping to set up a Miles Wood tally in the second period, Lundestrom completed a nifty back-and-forth passing play with his linemate in the third to score his first goal in a Columbus jersey. The multi-point performance was also Lundestrom's first of the season, and the bottom-six forward has just five points in 27 games so far in 2025-26 while chipping in 20 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Adds helper in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Picks up first assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Inks two-year deal•
-
Isac Lundestrom: Doesn't receive qualifying offer•
-
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Snags assist in Monday's win•
-
Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Good to go Wednesday•