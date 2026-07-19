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Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Set to miss start of season

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lundestrom will be out until at least early November after having offseason Achilles surgery, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers on Sunday.

Lundestrom contributed four goals, eight assists, 53 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and 35 hits across 68 games during the 2025-26 regular season. Once he is ready to make his 2026-27 debut, he will probably occupy a bottom-six role and see time on the penalty kill. Lundestrom's absence could also help Luca Del Bel Belluz earn a roster spot with the Blue Jackets out of training camp.

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