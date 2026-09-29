Lundestrom (achilles) was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Lundestrom was placed on long-term injured reserve in a corresponding move with the Blue Jackets' signing of Carson Soucy. Lundestrom's first season with the Blue Jackets saw him play a solid role, where he posted four goals, 12 points, 53 shots on goal, 35 hits and 35 blocked shots across 68 regular-season outings. His projected timeline for return hasn't changed from early November, leaving him off the fantasy radar for the time being.