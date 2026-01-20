default-cbs-image
Lundestrom (lower body) was activated off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's clash with Ottawa.

Where Lundestrom fits into the lineup remains to be seen, but he's far from a lock to play on a nightly basis even with his injury concerns behind him. In 35 appearances this year, the 26-year-old Swede has generated just one goal, four assists and 30 shots. As such, Lundestrom's return is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy managers.

