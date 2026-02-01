Lundestrom scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Lundestrom has earned two points and three shots on net over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old has played well enough to see steady fourth-line usage throughout much of the campaign. His value is as a defensive forward -- fantasy managers can look elsewhere, as Lundestrom has seven points, 33 shots on net, 19 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 40 appearances.