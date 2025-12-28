Lundestrom (lower body) won't suit up for Sunday's contest against the Islanders, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Lundestrom suffered a lower-body injury in the first practice out of the holiday break Saturday, and it's serious enough to keep him out of Sunday's contest. It remains to be seen if he'll be available for the team's next contest on Monday. The 26-year-old has one goal and four assists in 35 games on the season in a mostly bottom-six, penalty-killing role with the team.