Fedotov was traded to Columbus from Philadelphia on Sunday in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Fedotov posted a 6-13-4 record with a 3.15 GAA and an .880 save percentage across 26 regular-season appearances for the Flyers in 2024-25. He has one more year left on his contract, which carries a $3.275 million cap hit. Fedotov will compete for playing time in 2025-26 as part of a crowded Columbus goalie depth chart, which also includes Elvis Merzlikins (concussion) and Jet Greaves.