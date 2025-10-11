Fedotov posted a 21-save shutout in AHL Cleveland's 1-0 win over Utica on Friday.

Fedotov's first game for the Monsters was a massive success. The 28-year-old was acquired by the Blue Jackets from the Flyers in September, but he wasn't able to win an NHL job in training camp. If he can put together good performances with Cleveland, he could earn a call-up later in the year, especially if one of Elvis Merzlikins or Jet Greaves is unavailable.