Provorov scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Provorov ended his 11-game goal drought with the tally. He had two assists, 18 shots on net and 21 blocks in that span. The 28-year-old continues to be a defensive stalwart for the Blue Jackets, though his hefty ice time (25:32 per game) hasn't led to an improvement on offense. He's at nine points, 55 shots on net, 42 blocks, 14 hits and a plus-5 rating across 27 appearances.