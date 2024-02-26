Provorov secured the victory, scoring his fifth goal of the season late in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.
The goal was just Provorov's fifth of the year. The 27-year-old defender isn't having a career-best campaign by any stretch, but five goals and 26 points through 57 games is his best offensive production rate since the 2019-20 season. However, he's taking shots at the lowest rate of his career and has a minus-12 rating.
