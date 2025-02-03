Provorov scored a goal on four shots and blocked four shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Provorov gave the Blue Jackets' their third one-goal lead of the contest, but it didn't last. The 28-year-old also saw 29:30 of ice time, a season high, while covering for Dante Fabbro (upper body), who was hurt early in the game. Provorov could be in line for a move up to the top defensive pairing alongside Zach Werenski for the duration of Fabbro's absence. The 28-year-old Provorov has three points over his last six outings and a total of 22 points, 62 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 53 appearances this season.