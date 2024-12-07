Provorov (upper body) won't return to Friday's game versus the Canucks.
He was injured early in the second period. Provorov had one assist in 8:07 of ice time prior to sustaining the injury. He can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's game versus the Jets. If Provorov can't play, Jack Johnson will likely enter the lineup.
