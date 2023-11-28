Provorov scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 home victory against the Bruins.

Provorov had a busy night, ending up with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a hit while posting a game-high 24:30 of ice time. The veteran has picked up the pace with two goals and five points with a plus-4 rating across the past seven contests after a four-game scoreless skid from Nov. 9-14. He'll look to keep up the good work in Wednesday's home game against the visiting Canadiens.