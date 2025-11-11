Provorov scored a goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Provorov opened the scoring at 11:42 of the first period. The defenseman has three points over his last six contests. For the season, he's at three goals, three helpers, 33 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-3 rating over 15 appearances. Provorov hasn't topped the 10-goal mark since 2019-20, so it's safe to assume his scoring touch won't last throughout the year, but he will be a defensive stalwart in the Blue Jackets' top four.