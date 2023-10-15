Provorov collected two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's win over the Rangers.

After being held off the scoresheet in his Blue Jackets debut Thursday, Provorov stepped up with a strong performance that also saw him deliver four blocked shots and a hit. With Zach Werenski (quadriceps) unavailable, Provorov remained on the second power-play unit while Damon Severson took over the point on the first unit, so the former Flyer's fantasy value may not see much of a bump in the short term.