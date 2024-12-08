Provorov (upper body) will be a game-time decision Sunday against Winnipeg, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
After leaving Friday's contest with an upper-body injury, Provorov will "test things out" ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jets. If Provorov ultimately can't go, Jack Johnson would likely enter the lineup.
