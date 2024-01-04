Provorov will be a game-time decision Thursday after missing practice Wednesday with an illness, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

Provorov has two goals and 21 points in 39 games as he has taken over quarterbacking the first power play in the absence of Zach Werenski (ankle). Provorov has six assists with the man-advantage. Should he be unable to go, Andrew Peeke would enter the lineup in his place.