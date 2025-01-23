Provorov registered an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The helper ended a five-game slump for Provorov, who has six assists over 10 outings in January. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to chip in a little offense and ample blocks in a top-four role this season. He's reached the 20-point mark for the ninth year in a row and has a decent chance of getting to 30 by the end of 2024-25. Provorov also has 53 shots on net, 69 blocks and a plus-2 rating over 48 contests.