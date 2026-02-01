Provorov logged a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

The latter half of January wasn't kind to Provorov's offense. His helper Saturday ended an eight-game point drought, during which he had 21 shots on net and a plus-5 rating. The 29-year-old defenseman is at 19 points (three on the power play), 110 shots on net, 92 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 54 appearances. He plays a shutdown role, but he could still challenge for the 30-point mark if his offense comes back around.