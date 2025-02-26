Provorov recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars. He also recorded five shots on goal and two blocked shots.

Provorov recorded a multi-point effort for the second time across six outings this month, and he's up to six points (four goals, two assists) in six appearances in February. The defenseman has been a steady source of scoring for Columbus and surpassed the 25-point mark for the ninth straight season, and he's on pace to reach the 40-point plateau, something he hasn't accomplished since the 2017-18 campaign, if he stays healthy.