Provorov logged an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Provorov ultimately played after being a game-time call with an upper-body injury, which was likely a thumb or hand issue. He saw 23:07 of ice time after exiting Friday's contest early, so it appears whatever the injury is, it's something he can play through for now. Provorov is up to 10 points, 35 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 27 outings in a top-four role this season.