Provorov scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and blocked five shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.
Provorov is on a tear to open February, scoring in three straight games while adding an assist, nine shots and 12 blocks. The 28-year-old's tally Thursday was the first shortie of his career, though he also has seven shorthanded assists to his name. He's up to six goals, 25 points (three on the power play, three shorthanded), 67 shots on net, 88 blocks and a plus-4 rating across 55 appearances in 2024-25.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov: Deposits goal in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov: Garners helper Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov: Second three-assist game of career•
-
Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov: Nabs helper in Thursday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov: Supplies assist Saturday•