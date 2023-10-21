Provorov recorded an assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Provorov has three apples through his first four games donning a Blue Jackets sweater, which follows a 0.40 points-per-game output between seven years of service time with the Flyers. There should be some degree of comfort for the prolific left-shot defenseman since he remains in the Metropolitan Division, plus he's back to being a factor on the man advantage after averaging a career-low 48 seconds of ice time in that spot with the Flyers last year.