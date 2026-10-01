Provorov (lower body) was placed on injured reserve by the Blue Jackets on Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Head coach Rick Bowness said Thursday that Provorov is considered week-to-week, and the 29-year-old will officially be sidelined for at least the first week of the regular season. Provorov had appeared in all 82 regular-season games in each of the last four years, most recently generating nine goals, 22 assists, 134 blocked shots, 34 PIM and 28 hits while averaging 24:49 of ice time last season.