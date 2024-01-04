Provorov (illness) is good to play Thursday versus Philadelphia, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Provorov didn't practice Wednesday due to the illness, but he didn't end up missing any playing time. That's great news for Columbus given how important the 26-year-old defenseman is to its blue line. Provorov has two goals, 21 points, 29 hits and 75 blocks in 39 outings while serving on the top pairing and first power-play unit.
