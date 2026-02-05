Provorov scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Provorov ended his 18-game goal drought with a first-period tally. The 29-year-old defenseman earned five assists with a plus-9 rating, 38 shots on net and 31 blocked shots in that span. He's up to a total of six goals, 20 points, 111 shots, 94 blocks, 26 PIM, 23 hits and a plus-15 rating over 56 appearances. Provorov's steady defense keeps him in a top-four role, giving him appeal in deeper fantasy formats.