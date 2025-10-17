Provorov scored a goal and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Provorov is making an early impact on offense this season. He's on a three-game point streak (one goal, two helpers) after going scoreless in the season opener. He's added eight shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across four appearances. Provorov doesn't hit a lot or rack up PIM, but he can offer a boost in blocks for fantasy managers who need help in that area.