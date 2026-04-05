Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov: Reaches 30 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Provorov tallied a goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Winnipeg.
Provorov found the back of the net less than 90 seconds into regulation during Saturday's clash. Overall, the 29-year-old blueliner is up to nine goals, 30 points, 142 shots on net, 27 hits and 130 blocked shots across 77 games this season. His tally Saturday helped him secure 30 points or more in five of his last seven regular seasons. He's provided the Blue Jackets' defensive core with strong category coverage and remains a solid option in deep fantasy leagues for the remainder of the campaign.
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