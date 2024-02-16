Provorov (undisclosed) will be back in action versus the Sharks on Saturday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Provorov will avoid missing any time after getting hurt against the Senators on Thursday. The blueliner should continue to see significant minutes going forward, as he has logged over 22 minutes of ice time in 25 of his 52 games this season. With just eight more points, Provorov will hit the 30-point threshold for the fifth time in his eight-year NHL career.