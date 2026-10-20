Provorov (lower body) is expected to remain sidelined on injured reserve on a week-to-week basis, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Provorov has been sidelined since the late portions of training camp with a lower-body injury, which has caused him to miss all of the 2026-27 season thus far. He's expected to remain out for at least another week, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him kept out of the lineup until early November, given that his injury timeline hasn't improved since the start of the regular season. Provorov will be relevant in deep fantasy leagues upon his return after posting 31 points, 158 shots on net and 134 blocked shots across 82 regular-season games in the 2025-26 campaign.