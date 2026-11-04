Provorov scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Avalanche.

Provorov missed nearly a full month to begin the season due to a lower-body injury, ending a four-year ironman run. This was his second game back, and he was able to get on the scoresheet for the first time with a tally. He's added five shots on net, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. Provorov should be a defensive stalwart in the top four, but his fantasy value will get a boost if he's regularly on the second power-play unit. He's also an excellent source of blocks.