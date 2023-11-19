Provorov scored a goal on three shots in the Blue Jackets' 4-3 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

Provorov jammed the puck past Charlie Lindgren in a scrum to cut the Capitals' lead to 3-2. This gives the former Flyer his first goal as a Blue Jacket and points in back-to-back games. On the season, the Russian defenseman has one goal and 11 points in 18 games. He should continue to play in the Blue Jackets' top-four defensive core and second power-play unit.