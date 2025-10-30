Provorov scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Provorov snapped a five-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 28-year-old defenseman has occupied a second-pairing role early in 2025-26, earning four points, 22 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-7 rating over 10 outings. He'll continue to offer decent all-around production as he pushes toward reaching the 30-point mark for the seventh time in his career.