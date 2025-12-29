Provorov scored a goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Provorov evened things up for the Blue Jackets at the 15:27 mark of the third period, and his goal sparked a run of three unanswered goals for Columbus. Provorov sees most of his even-strength playing time on the first pairing but also has a role in both special-teams situations, so he tends to log heavy minutes regularly. He's up to five goals and 14 points this season, putting him right around the pace necessary to earn a third straight 30-point campaign.