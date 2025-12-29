Provorov scored a goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Provorov evened things up for the Islanders at the 15:27 mark of the third period, and his goal sparked a run of three unanswered goals for Columbus. Provorov sees most of his even-strength playing time in the first pairing but also has a role in special teams, so he tends to log heavy minutes regularly in the Blue Jackets' blue line. He's up to five goals and 14 points this season, but he's slightly behind pace to reach the 30-point mark for a third straight campaign.