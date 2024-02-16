Provorov (undisclosed) joined the Blue Jackets for Friday's morning skate after undergoing X-rays due to an incident in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Ottawa, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

It's still not clear if Provorov will be available for Saturday's game against San Jose, but seeing him on the ice is an encouraging sign. He has four goals, 23 points, 44 hits and 99 blocks in 52 contests this season. Andrew Peeke will likely draw into the lineup Saturday if Provorov ends up being unavailable.