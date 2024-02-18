Provorov notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Provorov required X-rays after Tuesday's game versus the Senators, but he was able to shake off the injury with three days off between games. The defenseman also snapped his nine-game point drought Saturday with a helper on Boone Jenner's game-winning goal late in the third period. Provorov is up to 24 points, 72 shots on net, 99 blocked shots, 44 hits and a minus-13 rating through 53 outings in his first year with the Blue Jackets. His offense is in the same range as most other seasons, though his physicality has dropped in 2023-24.