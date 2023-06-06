Provorov was traded to the Blue Jackets from the Flyers on Tuesday, TSN reports.

The details of the trade have yet to be confirmed, but it looks like the Kings will be retaining part of Provorov's salary as the third party involved with this deal. The 26-year-old defender underwhelmed in 2022-23, picking up just 27 points through 82 games while posting a minus-17 rating. Nonetheless, perhaps a change of scenery will help Provorov reach his potential. Look for him to slot into a top-four role while seeing time with one of the Jackets' power-play units next season.