Provorov scored twice Saturday in a 7-4 loss to the Kraken.

Provorov gave the Jackets a 1-0 lead early in the first period, ending a 19-game goal drought (Nov. 27). And he pushed his team up 2-1 at 12:10 of the same frame with a shot from near the blue line that ricocheted off a Seattle player and into the net. Provorov has found it hard to score in Ohio - the goals Saturday doubled his season total to four. But he's actually on a 44-point pace, which would be a career high. Provorov might have some sleepy value, especially if this game is the start of a warming trend.