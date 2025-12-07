Provorov pocketed two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The veteran blueliner had a hand in the Blue Jackets' first two tallies in the wild afternoon contest. It was Provorov's first multi-point performance of the season, but he's gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games, giving him four goals and 11 points in 28 games with 56 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating to begin 2025-26.