Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov: Two helpers in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Provorov pocketed two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Panthers.
The veteran blueliner had a hand in the Blue Jackets' first two tallies in the wild afternoon contest. It was Provorov's first multi-point performance of the season, but he's gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games, giving him four goals and 11 points in 28 games with 56 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating to begin 2025-26.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov: Buries goal in shootout win•
-
Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov: Finds twine in overtime loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov: Scores in Wednesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov: Pots lone goal in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov: Staying with Jackets•