Provorov collected two assists in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Sabres.
The veteran blueliner helped set up Adam Fantilli for a first-period tally before having a hand in the second-period goal that completed a hat trick for Kirill Marchenko. Provorov has failed to find the scoresheet in six of the last eight games but has recorded two assists in the other two, and he's up to two goals and 19 points over 33 contests in his first season with the Blue Jackets.
