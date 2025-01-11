Johnson (illness) has been cleared but will serve as a healthy scratch Saturday against St. Louis, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Johnson missed Columbus' last game with an illness. While he's healthy Saturday, the veteran blueliner will ultimately miss a second straight contest as a scratch. Johnson has a goal and seven points in 42 games this season.
