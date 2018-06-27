Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson: Finalizing contract with Penguins

Johnson has agreed in principal to a five-year deal with Pittsburgh, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

While the deal can't be signed until July 1, it appears Johnson -- who was linked to the Penguins at the trade deadline last season -- will link up with the club for the 2018-19 campaign and beyond. The defenseman went unused by the Blue Jackets in their first-round playoff matchup with Washington and will likely be in a constant battle for a spot in Pittsburgh's lineup.