Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson: Headed for free agency
Johnson, who finished the 2017-18 campaign with three goals, 11 points and a minus-6 rating, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
There's still a chance Columbus will try to retain Johnson, but it seems as though the writing was on the wall for his departure from the Blue Jackets during their first-round matchup with Washington, as the 31-year-old blueliner sat as a healthy scratch for all six playoff games against the Capitals. Regardless of where he lands, the 2005 third overall pick's lack of offensive upside will keep him off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of formats in 2018-19, but he'll still be a solid pickup for an NHL club looking for veteran help on its second pairing.
