Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson: Keeping up defensively
Johnson has yet to record a point this season, though he's gone plus-2 through three games.
The 30-year-old blueliner owns a pitiful minus-101 rating over 714 career games between the Kings and Blue Jackets, but it looks like he's focusing heavily on maintaining steady own-zone production after turning in a plus-23 mark last season. Fantasy owners have to hope it doesn't come at the expense of lackluster offensive numbers, though.
