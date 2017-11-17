Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson: Missing from scoresheet
Johnson is bogged down in a 10-game pointless streak.
Considering Johnson barely broke the 20-point threshold last season (23), fantasy owners probably weren't expecting him to go back to being the 40-point producer he was in 2014-15, however, his one goal, three assist start to the year is subpar at best. Despite his lack of production, the Indiana native continues to log significant minutes on the blue line (18:36).
