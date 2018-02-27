Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson: Remains with Jackets
Johnson played 21:39 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Capitals, recording one shot, one hit, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating.
Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen didn't find a taker for Johnson at the trade deadline, or at least didn't get an offer he liked, and as a result the veteran defenseman will remain with the club and hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason. Johnson has only three goals and eight points in 63 games and no longer sees power-play time, keeping him off the fantasy radar, but he should still see a regular shift as part of a deep Columbus blueline corps that now features three solid pairings after the addition of Ian Cole.
