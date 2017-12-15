Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson: Strong in own end Thursday

Johnson recorded a plus-3 rating and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Separated from long-time blueline partner David Savard to begin the game, Johnson snapped out of a bit of a tailspin defensively that had seen him produce a minus-6 rating over his previous five games. On the season, the veteran now has six points (two goals, four assists) and a minus-1 rating through 32 games while only taking 36 shots on net. He reached the 40-point plateau as recently as 2014-15, but with Zach Werenski and Seth Jones now handling the bulk of the power-play duties for the Jackets, Johnson's offensive contributions figure to remain minimal.