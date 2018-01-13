Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson: Wants to sever ties with Blue Jackets
Johnson has requested to be traded from the Blue Jackets, The Athletic reports.
Despite the fact that he's an assistant captain, Johnson wants out of Columbus. The 30-year-old is logging under 20 minutes per game for the first time in his career, and he reportedly wishes to set himself up to be in a better position this summer, when he'll be an unrestricted free agent. We highly doubt Johnson will come close to matching the $4.357 million annually that he's banking on his current deal originally procured with the Kings -- after all, the guy has just seven points, a minus-5 rating and a discouraging 46.4 Corsi For percentage through 46 games this season.
