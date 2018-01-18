Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson: Willing to stay in Columbus
Johnson has softened his stance on a trade after a one-on-one meeting with coach John Tortorella, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
With his ice time declining and free agency looming, Johnson said his request for a trade wasn't about him being unhappy in Columbus but about positioning himself for his next contract, and Tortorella is more than willing to give him an opportunity to earn that ice time back with the Jackets rather than in another uniform. "I don't think it's Jack Johnson pounding his fist on the table saying 'I want out of here,' " Tortorella said Wednesday. "I think it's a player when he's lost some minutes in his game, he's at the end of his contract, maybe negotiations aren't going on. ... He wants to know if there are other options. This doesn't change anything with me and my thoughts about him. Jack and I have known each other for a long time in national tournaments. I know what he is. And I know he's not a player that wants to get the hell out of here." Johnson will get his first chance to regain a key role on the Columbus blue line Thursday against the Stars, when he'll be put back on the second pairing with David Savard.
